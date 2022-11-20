MATTHEWS – Many people drive by the Reid House at 134 W. John Street and wonder what’s inside. they could see inside.
The Matthews Historical Foundation cares for the house and generally uses it as a rental property. In conjunction with the foundation, the museum has developed a new tour of the property focusing on the unique architecture of the structure and the family who lived there.
The Reid House was built in 1890 by Edward Solomon Reid, son of the founder of Matthews.
The museum will lead guided tours of the house Dec. 17 at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. The house will be decorated for the season. Reservations are required. Tours will be limited to 10 people.
Call 704-708-4996 or email info@matthewsheritagemuseum.org to reserve a spot. Give name, number of reservations, phone number and email address.
A recommended donation of $5 will be accepted on site. The museum will offer tours to the public on a quarterly basis, the next at the Victorian Lawn Party on April 22.
On the web: www.matthewsheritagemuseum.org.
