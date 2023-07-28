Matthews Heritage Museum makes admission free

MATTHEWS – The town of Matthews is rich in history, with impressive Victorian architecture and well-preserved artifacts ingrained with stories from the past. From farmlands to a bustling community, Matthews has a legacy to share and a museum aiming to do just that.
The Matthews Heritage Museum has made admissions free to all visitors. And according to Museum Director Bob Aycock, it was a successful change.
“It’s definitely been the best decision,” he said. “We’re going to keep it that way so we can introduce more people to the history of the town and how important it is.”
Another way the museum is planning to share the town’s history is through walking tours. While tour maps are available at the museum, library and town hall for people to navigate on their own, the museum is organizing docent-led tours, which will be given by volunteers who can point out specific locations and offer historical information to visitors throughout the walk.
The museum will soon be offering a more inclusive in-person experience for visitors, too, through a system called 42Kites. Using a QR code, visitors can scan or tap the link on their phones to view additional digital content from the museum, translate exhibits into different languages and access visual impairment controls.
The Matthews Historical Foundation oversees the Matthews Heritage Museum and the Reid House, another prominent historical landmark in town. The foundation is working to open the Reid House for tours.
“You can actually see the Victorian house that people used to live in,” Aycock said.
Museum docent Joe Brandenburg knows the history of that house well. During town events, he reenacts the beloved Dr. Reid, after whose family the house was named.
“We staff the museum to provide tours for people, answer questions,” Brandenburg said. “That’s what we do to tell the story of Matthews to whoever comes and enjoys it.”
Both the museum and the Reid House work in tandem to convey the timeline preserved within the town limits, a story told through numerous artifacts and videos – videos created by senior members of the Matthews community. They shared the experiences of their parents, their grandparents and their grandparents’ grandparents, adding a personal touch to an already unique history.
“We have so many things that have been donated to the museum, whether they’re family photos or printed newspapers, things that people have found and discovered,” Aycock said. “That’s nice that we’ve been able to take in so much.”
With expanding attractions and change on the horizon, the Matthews Heritage Museum is taking a step toward the future by bringing the past to present viewers.
