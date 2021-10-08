MATTHEWS – The Matthews HELP Center is getting ready to hit the links Oct. 11 at Raintree Country Club to raise money in support of local families in need.
The Golf 'Fore' Families was originally scheduled for Sept. 21 but was postponed due to rain.
“We are so excited to be back out on the golf course with our friends to help support our neighbors who are in need of short-term crisis assistance,” said Sandra Conway, executive director of the Matthews HELP Center. “We pray for a beautiful fall day on the 11th and are grateful to our sponsors and all who are joining us for the tournament.”
Along with the day of golf, there will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and prizes for tournament winners (first, second and third place).
Lunch is being provided by Chick-fil-A Matthews. Dinner will be provided by Carabba’s Italian Grill in Matthews.
Sponsors of the event include Centric Consulting, Elevation Church – Blakeney, Brightworth, Atrium Health, Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, Union Power Cooperative, Publix, Precision Plumbing/E.R Plumbing Services, Samet Corporation and Savills.
“The last year and a half has been so hard for thousands in our community,” stated Susan Ross, development director at the Matthews HELP Center. “Our community, donors and sponsors are incredible. From financial gifts to donations of clothing and household items, we could not begin to provide the financial support we have without their support and we are grateful.”
Did you know?
Last fiscal year, the Matthews HELP Center provided more than $828,000 in financial and non-financial assistance to more than 5,600 local residents. That is double the financial support of previous years.
Its service area covers five zip codes in Mecklenburg and Union counties.
Visit www.matthewshelpcenter.org/donate to make a financial contribution.
