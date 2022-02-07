MATTHEWS – The Matthews HELP Center is working to help residents avoid eviction and utility disconnection as prices increase and resources for financial assistance dwindle.
The nonprofit provides short-term crisis assistance to neighbors in five zip codes: 28104 (Matthews/Stallings), 28105 (Matthews); 28226 and 28270 (Charlotte), and 28079 (Indian Trail). It provided more than $1.4 million in assistance to 11,000 residents from the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to December 2021.
“Over the past two years during the pandemic, we have seen the need nearly double,” Executive Director Sandra Conway said. “Thanks to the community and their support, we have been able to meet approximately 85% to 100% of the need, but with inflation and the increases in everything from gas to food to rent, there doesn’t seem to be any relief in sight. The cost of living continues to rise and wages are not. Individuals and families need a livable wage that will provide a decent standard of living.”
Development Director Susan Ross said the Matthews HELP Center's financial assistance program provides support for rent, utilities, daycare and transportation. Non-financial assistance includes three days of emergency food, clothing/shopping vouchers in its thrift store and referral resources.
Ross said the community allowed for the center last fiscal year to provide $864,169 in financial and non-financial support services to 2,101 households impacting 5,662 individuals.
“As the pandemic continues and individuals are having to be out of work due to quarantining, the request for financial assistance also continues,” Ross said. “During the month of January, the organization has provided more than $75,000 in financial assistance to the community on a budget of $35,000. That is significant and unsustainable without the continued support of our community.
“We have also just learned that resources such as RAMP Charlotte have stopped taking applications for rent, hotel and utility support, which will add an additional strain to our resources and social work team.”
People in need of help can apply at www.matthewshelpcenter.org.
Once proof of need is established, the social worker team partners with families to help resolve their immediate crisis and help guide them toward financial security. Those in need who are outside the service area can check 211.org for resources.
“Our social work team is very busy with families seeking help,” Conway said. “We will continue to support as many families as possible with available funding and small staff.”
INFOBOX: Want to help?
Since 1979, the Matthews HELP Center has been supporting neighbors in financial crisis. Make a tax-deductible donation (EIN: 58-1408738) by visiting www.matthewshelpcenter.org/donate.
