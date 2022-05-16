MATTHEWS – The Janie Wallenhaupt Art Studio at Matthews Glen retirement community has officially opened thanks to the generosity of more than 80 donors.
Matthews Glen residents Dr. Stephen and Dawn Wallenhaupt made a substantial donation as a lasting tribute to his mother, Janie.
“When we learned about the studio campaign, we quickly realized my mother would’ve been a staunch supporter,” said Stephen Wallenhaupt, former chief medical officer at Novant Health. “Mom lived in Matthews Glen for 14 years and was known around campus as ‘the seamstress.’ She used to say residents enjoyed the food so much, their belts need loosening. Growing up, Mom handmade my clothes, sewed quilts and knitted intricate sweaters. She played the piano. She sketched in pencil and ink, painted in oil, tempera and even dabbled in wood carving. She had a lifelong passion for all art forms.”
The other major benefactor of the project, Master Kraft, an award-winning Charlotte construction and fine millwork company, has been a staunch supporter of Matthews Glen for more than a decade.
Their vision and precision created the state-of-the art studio for all to enjoy.
“The Janie Wallenhaupt studio will provide opportunity for residents to enhance their emotional, physical and cognitive well-being as well as a place to enjoy fellowship and discovery. It’s never too late to learn to paint, sketch, carve, sculpt, sew, knit, photograph, quilt, design, make stained glass or digital art,” said Anne Rutherford, community champion of the project.
Rutherford and her committee have scheduled several classes suitable for beginner to expert.
