MATTHEWS – Town leaders have updated the Composite Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan to include the Matthews Downtown Loop.
The project consists of two loops with a connector on Trade Street and alternate routes throughout. It will have 7.7 miles of 10-foot wide multi-use paths.
“Staff developed this loop by thinking about existing multi-use paths, where paths are planned, and where short links could be added,” Transportation Planner Dana Stoogenke explained in a memo to the Matthews Board of Commissioners. “This would create a looped network for recreation that could also serve a transportation need.”
Commissioners adopted the plan in 2015 to guide staff and developers when it comes to planning for bike lanes, multi-use paths and greenways. It was updated in 2021 to include the rail trail corridor.
“We recognized the rail trail corridor was something we needed to preserve, get into a document so that when we and developers are working here in Matthews on developing sites there is a reference for what needs to be done,” Town Engineer Susan Habina-Woolard said.
The Matthews Develop Loop has come up in recent discussions about potential bond projects.
Stoogenke explained in the memo to commissioners that bicycle or pedestrian projects need to be identified in town plans to qualify for certain types of funding or to require developers to incorporate them into their projects.
“I can say unequivocally, especially since COVID, that all of our loops and multi-use paths are being used much much much more,” Mayor John Higdon said. “As I sit in my office overlooking the greenway, I can see people riding skateboards, rollerblading and lots of bikes. It’s important we keep this document updated.”
