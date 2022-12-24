MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resource Department will mark the start of the 2023 North Carolina Year of the Trail campaign with First Day Outdoors on Jan. 1.
The community is invited to walk, run or bike on guided hikes along trails throughout Matthews.
Guided hikes will begin at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. at the following locations:
• Four Mile Creek Greenway (Meet at Squirrel Lake Park, 1631 Pleasant Plains Road)
• Matthews Heritage Trail (Meet behind Matthews Town Hall, 232 Matthews Station St.)
• Purser-Hulsey Park (Meet at the Community Garden, 13201 Phillips Road)
The North Carolina Year of the Trail campaign celebrates the state’s network of trails, greenways and blueways.
