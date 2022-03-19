MATTHEWS – Fire at a Duke Energy substation March 18 left more than 11,000 people without power and closed East John Street between I-485 and Stallings Road.
Matthews Fire & EMS responded to the call at 7:34 a.m., arriving at a large fire in a mobile transformer. The fire was declared under control at 10:30 a.m. Service was restored and the road reopened.
No personnel were on-site. No injuries were reported. Duke Energy is investigating the cause of the fire.
The fire was contained within the mobile structure and did not reach the main substation.
Crews from the Charlotte Fire Department also responded with the Hazmat Response Unit and Foam Unit due to the mineral oil burning within the transformer.
Several fire departments assisted, including Stallings, Waxhaw, Wesley Chapel as well as the Bakers, and Unionville volunteer fire departments.
