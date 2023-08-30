Ciao Italia Matthews is coming to Stumptown Park on Sept. 24!
Italy is on my bucket list. Specifically, the Amalfi Coast. I won’t be able to take that trip of a lifetime this year, but I will be whisked away to an immersive Italian village right here in Matthews at Stumptown Park on Sept. 24 from noon to 8:30 p.m.
The inaugural Ciao Italia Matthews Festival is happening this fall and the Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly is excited to be one of the sponsors along with dozens of local businesses in south Charlotte.
I invite you to immerse yourself in Italian culture, its food, music and learn more about Italian history!
The day will consist of authentic Italian food vendors, several talented performers including a Frank Sinatra tribute performance, a pianist playing Italian ragtime, operatic and popular Italian song performances, comedy and a live sculpture demonstration!
This event is family-friendly and free to attend! You can find out more by following @ciaoitaliamatthews on Facebook and Instagram!
This event is not affiliated with the Town of Matthews. A special thank you to Mark Tofano for producing and organizing this event along with the help of his many friends. This would not have been possible without the support of the Italian community, Italian-owned businesses and the generous support of donors and sponsors.
