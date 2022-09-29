MATTHEWS – The town is pausing construction on Matthews Veterans Memorial Park so that it may explore a partnership with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools that could lead to a larger downtown park.
Everything depends on if county voters approve a school bond referendum in November 2023. One of the likely bond projects will be a replacement building for Matthews Elementary School.
Whether CMS rebuilds Matthews Elementary on a portion of its existing site or elsewhere, the town could potentially develop a park where the school currently stands, according to Corey King, parks and recreation director.
“An expanded community gathering space in downtown Matthews has been part of our vison for many years,” King told commissioners Sept. 26. “This partnership with CMS could be the way to make that happen. The existing Stumptown Park and Matthews Veterans Memorial Park could be repurposed with the expanded downtown park across the street if this does come to fruition."
Construction was scheduled to begin on veterans park improvements in January 2023. The $200,000 cost included the installation of entrance pillars and plaques, widened sidewalks, reorientation of the war memorial, more benches and lighting and an improved patio.
King said the town will move forward with construction if the partnership doesn’t pan out or the voters do not approve the bond in 2023.
The town will continue working on signage for the veterans park.
Mayor John Higdon said he struggled a bit with the pause in construction given the excitement for the veterans park.
“However, we might have the opportunity to move it and make it better than it is now – possibly larger and in a better location,” Higdon said. “It doesn’t make sense to me to spend $200,000. It’s going to be sunk costs if we’re going to move it.”
Other park news
Matthews commissioners approved spending $25,000 more for maintenance at Squirrel Lake Park due to what Parks and Recreation Director Corey King described as deteriorating conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.