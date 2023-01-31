MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has published corrected case closure rates for 2020-2022 and updated crime report numbers for 2018-2022 for the Matthews Police Department.
The town announced this month that it needed to update and correct previously reported information following an internal personnel investigation that found the police department used a category called “closed by other means” that inflated closed and cleared case rates as high as 75%.
From 2020-2022, case clearance rates for the Matthews Police Department ranged from 31% to 37% across all categories.
“The corrected case closure rates continue to demonstrate excellent work performed by Matthews police officers and investigators on an ongoing basis,” Town Manager Becky Hawke said in a statement released by the town.
Investigators have been reviewing cases previously listed as "closed by other means" to ensure all available leads have been pursued. One robbery case and one motor vehicle theft case have been reopened for additional follow-up. Both occurred in 2022.
The town reviewed all cases from 2018 to 2022 for adherence to FBI National Incident-Based Reporting System Standards.
Some crimes saw slight adjustments due to minor variations in how certain crimes should have been classified. Those included the categories of assault, burglary/breaking and entering, destruction of property, larceny/theft offenses and robberies.
"Matthews was and is a safe community,” Hawke said. “The corrections made to crime numbers have little impact on each category. Through ongoing training and increased quality assurance protocols, I am confident in the department's understanding of how to apply NIBRS Standards moving forward."
