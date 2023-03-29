MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners recently appointed Ashley Kummer and Steve Brooks to two-year terms on the Matthews Committee on Education.
The committee recommended the pair after interviewing potential members for vacancies, according to a memo from communications officer Maureen Keith.
Chaired by educator Joanna Schimizzi, the committee advises commissioners on various school issues. Schimizzi recently advised commissioners to advocate for increased funding and reporting of student mental health initiatives.
