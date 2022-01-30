MATTHEWS – Town commissioners hope to conduct a deer count to determine if residents are seeing the same herd exploring their yards or if Matthews has a problem with overpopulation.
Commissioner Renee Garner recently received an email from a constituent regarding deer control. She called the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation for guidance, which partner on annual hunts at nature preserves in the county.
Garner suggested the town count how many deer there are to determine if control is needed.
Commissioner Gina Hoover contacted a few organizations, too.
“Unfortunately, with what I've learned, we are creating this problem through development,” Hoover said. “When you're building these pretty little subdivisions and we have our nice manicured lawns and pretty little flowers, well it's become a buffet for the deer.”
She was told about a birth control product that can be administrated to female deer by hand or dart gun. Male deer can be sterilized, too. Both procedures can be expensive. Culling deer may lead to survivors creating even more offspring, which could create a bigger problem, she said.
Hoover said the optimal solution, citing the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, is the lethal removal of female deer, which can be done through a sharpshooter program.
“It would be very controversial here,” Mayor John Higdon said of lethal control, “because we have about half of our citizens that love the deer and half of them that don't want their gardens to continue to be eaten.”
Higdon opened his garage door the day after a recent snowstorm to find his dog having a stare down with a deer. He's seen as many as 10 run across his yard at once. He built a fence around his garden to prevent deer from eating all the plants.
Over the years, leaders have talked about deer in terms of a discharge permit but never in terms of the deer population, according to longtime Commissioner John Urban. Commissioners voted in January 2019 to stop issuing firearm discharge permits due to safety concerns. This includes bow-and-arrow hunting.
From Hoover's research, 10 deer per square mile is sustainable.
“I have about a herd of six or seven that come into yard,” she said. “They come up to my window like they are looking right in. I enjoy them. They don't bother me, but I know they can be a nuisance.
“I think we need to learn actually what the deer count is to find out if we have a problem before we move forward."
