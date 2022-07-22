MATTHEWS – Commissioner John Urban said the site plan for the proposed Towns at Hayden illustrates the conundrum leaders deal with when it comes to rezoning decisions.
Some people want affordability. Others want to keep density down. Commissioners have tried to strike a balance, but developers continue to tell them that they need more density to make affordable housing work. Otherwise, it’s just not profitable.
Kinger Homes originally pitched a housing project with 98 lots on 18 acres, including 91 townhomes and seven. After feedback from the community, Kinger Homes trimmed the number of lots by one-third.
The homebuilder shared its latest plan July 11, which included 33 houses on nearly eight acres. The rest of the original 18 acres will be developed by-right.
Neighbor Hope Grier said building a community is not about stacking as many houses as you can on a piece of land. It’s about the people.
“If you want to benefit this community then why not make this a traditional Matthews community?” Grier said during the public hearing. “The original people who came here, it was the land they were interested in. You all are putting too many houses on that piece of land and you have 18 acres.”
Paul Sagadin, of Kinger Homes, said homes will range from 1,800 to 2,800 square feet and priced from the low $400,000 to mid-$500,000s.
When challenged by commissioners about what it would take to provide workforce housing, Sagadin pointed to there being only one new construction house in Matthews for under $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.