MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners will convene twice today for meetings.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting will pertain to the “development of and possible text amendments related to the Entertainment District.”
The 7 p.m. meeting will include updates on the tree canopy, Mecklenburg County 2023 property revaluation and Outen Pottery project.
Click here to view the agenda.
