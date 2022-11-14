MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners will convene Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. to talk about next steps following the passing of the parks and transportation bonds during its Nov. 14 meeting.
This will likely include design work on projects associated with the $21 million general obligation bonds for transportation and $14 million GO bonds for parks and recreation.
Such design work does not mean that commissioners are issuing the debt but it shows the Local Government Commission the town is working toward that.
Commissioners will also discuss the future Fire Station 3, work on Ames Street sidewalk and potentially hosting L.L. Bean for a pop-up shop in downtown later this month.
The board will also discuss some planning and zoning issues:
• A rezoning that would allow a self-storage building at Council Place.
• A text amendment that would allow more than 600 dwelling units in theory within the Entertainment District
• A rezoning that would allow multi-family residential and commercial space on 72 acres at 11330 Brigman Road.
• A rezoning that would expand the track at Christ Covenant Church.
• A text amendment that would allow a fee in lieu of downtown parking for development projects.
Click here to see the rest of the agenda.
