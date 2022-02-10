MATTHEWS – Finance Director Teresa Fulk advised town commissioners Jan. 31 that a decision to put a bond referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot needs to be made in May.
The town hasn’t issued a bond referendum since 2004 when voters approved $5.5 million for widening South Trade Street and $5 million for park projects.
“Since it has been a long time, staff would desire to have as much time as possible so that a robust information campaign can be put out there and the citizens can be completely aware of what we’re asking for,” Fulk told commissioners.
She asked commissioners whether there was majority support in pursuing a bond referendum in November, what types of projects they'd like to invest in and how much they want to spend. Staff is hoping to get answers to these questions at a planning conference later this month.
Commissioner Mark Tofano was interested in learning how much the town raised taxes in 2004 in conjunction with the bond referendum. He sees opportunity to take advantage of low interest rates to knock out capital improvement projects.
Commissioner Larry Whitley said he believed citizens would rally behind priorities such as road improvements, infrastructure and public safety, namely the future fire station.
Tofano wants to see how much money could be saved long-term if police, fire and public works are funded up to “level one status” at once. He wanted to see that line of thinking extended to road improvements over the next 10 years.
Commissioner Gina Hoover endorsed Whitley’s preference for public service, but she expressed concern about an increased tax pressure on residents at a time when the town is coming out of the pandemic.
Assistant Town Manager Becky Hawke said the tax implications will depend on the size of the bond package. She shared some ideas from staff about the bond could look:
• Sidepaths, multi-use paths and walkways: Includes closing sidewalk gaps, a network of multi-use paths known as the Matthews Downtown Loop; N.C. 51 multi-use path; Four Mile Creek Greenway extension; cost-sharing of the John Street widening project; and Carolina Thread Trail segments.
• Roads: Includes improvements to West Charles and Lois streets; Greylock Ridge Extension; BB&T alley improvement ;Andrew Caroline Drive extension; and railroad crossing improvements at East Charles Street and Crestdale Road.
• Parks: Includes Purser Hulsey Park and upgrades into existing parks.
• Downtown Improvements
•Affordable Housing
Staff advises not putting a future fire station on a bond referendum to avoid the risk of voters rejecting the proposal. Plus the optics wouldn’t look good if citizens vote against it only for the town to build it anyway through other forms of financing.
Citizens are not likely going to see five bond questions on their ballot. Leaders intend on narrowing the list down to two or three bond questions.
