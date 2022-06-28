MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners has set a public hearing for July 11 regarding the pursuit of general obligation bonds to finance transportation and parks and recreation projects.
During the public hearing, residents are invited to learn more about the two bonds, a Transportation Bond for $21 million and a Parks and Recreation Bond for $14 million.
“Matthews residents have voiced their desire for improved connectivity and walkability, added parking in the downtown area, more park space and park amenities, and additional greenways and trails throughout town,” Mayor John Higdon said. “We believe that general obligation bond financing is the best way to advance these projects at the lowest possible cost. The voters of Matthews will ultimately make that decision.”
If approved by the board in July, Matthews residents will vote on whether to authorize the town to finance up to $21 million for Transportation and $14 million for Park and Recreation bonds on Election Day (Nov. 8).
Priority projects include:
• Completing Pursuer Hulsey Park.
• Adding over 100 new parking spaces downtown.
• Completing the Matthews Downtown Loop.
• Creating a more walkable and accessible downtown area with wider sidewalks.
• Adding new playground equipment and restrooms at parks in Matthews.
• Extending Greylock Ridge Road.
Visit www.matthewsnc.gov/bonds for a complete list of projects.
The public hearing will be held July 11 at Matthews Town Hall. Citizens may participate in the meeting on-site or remotely via the free Zoom virtual meeting platform. The meeting will also be available to view via Zoom and the town’s YouTube channel.
