MATTHEWS – A rezoning plan for a site shaped like a slice of pizza is getting panned by town leaders for being overstuffed with density and not having enough vegetation. Commissioners gnawed on the project during a May 9 public hearing.
Tri Pointe Homes hopes to build 79 townhomes within 13.8 acres at 1749 Marglyn Drive, which is at the intersection of U.S. 74 and I-485. A representative from the homebuilder told commissioners that prices may be in the low to mid-$400,000s.
“It actually depresses me,” Commissioner Mark Tofano told the petitioner of his first impression of the project. “It’s the point where the mediocrity of the construction and architecture and the amount of homes that you’re putting into this area at that price point with very little quality of life in the … space allowed to the community – it just depresses me.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool said he would like to see a more attractive product while Commissioner Renee Garner thought the layout too was commuter-centric, lacking both trees and opportunities for neighbors to spend time with each other.
“This does not reflect the values I see that draw people to Matthews,” Garner said.
Such feedback prompted Commissioner John Urban, an architect by trade with a reputation of heavily critiquing projects, to acknowledge that he could take a night off from being the “bad guy.”
Still, he offered some feedback, informing the development team that Matthews is a porch community and that this particular project lacked not just porches but a sense of neighborhood. He’d like to see more greenspace around the homes.
Town Planner Darin Hallman said the plan fits with the land-use plan, which calls for mixed-use development with higher density projects near commercial or transit-oriented development.
“Staff does like the idea for single-family attached on this site,” Hallman said. “We do have apartments back toward Matthews-Mint Hill Road, so it would provide for a nice transition in that area back towards the single-family detached homes over on Alexander Ridge and even the church site adjacent to it.”
There are some pending issues, such as a stormwater concept plan approved by Mecklenburg County, a traffic impact analysis which is still being done and a landscaping plan. Staff also recommends an alternate layout.
John Carmichael, of the development team, told commissioners before they offered feedback that plans would be revised by the time the planning board vets the project. He believed the project provided good transition to neighboring housing.
Commissioners voted to continue the public hearing on June 13.
