MATTHEWS – Commissioner Mark Tofano delivered a bond presentation Sept. 26 that didn’t go over well with colleagues.
Tofano wanted to discuss whether the town should adjust its bond language to reflect the uncertainty of the economy, particularly relating to tax increases. Some commissioners took issue with his approach.
“The purpose of this discussion was simply to bring to light that we are in a different economic situation in our country today and throughout the world,” Tofano told colleagues. “I was hoping that we could have a discussion about how that economic situation would affect the information that we are giving the public without making personal attacks on me.”
Tofano received pushback after pressing Town Manager Becky Hawke to make a public statement relating to the returns of Matthews bond holders.
Hawke replied that Tofano’s concern was beyond the town’s scope of issuing the bonds and maintaining debt service payments.
She also pointed to bonds approved in 2015 for the Trade Street improvements and how the town was up-to-date on all debt payments.
Commissioner Renee Garner reprimanded Tofano for trying to direct the town manager to do something without a vote of the board.
“You’re putting her in a very unfair position to make this broad statement,” Garner said. “We’re here to talk to each other about what we want to do going forward but asking Becky to do that is very unfair.”
Mayor John Higdon added that the town wasn’t selling any bonds that evening. Commissioner Larry Whitley said they were putting the cart before the horse in that the voters haven’t approved the bond referendum yet.
Tofano clarified that his request was a “standard financial bond question” but he withdrew it.
Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool summed up Tofano’s presentation as “nothing more than a public fear-mongering campaign” against the bonds.
“The town has since February used experts who are far more qualified than you to make decisions and make statements on this,” said McCool, adding the state’s Local Government Commission has 40 years of experience on municipal bonds. “We have put Becky through unspeakable amounts of work to answer your questions and you continue to insult that and continue to go against that, which is unfounded. I think we should stick with what we have written. We have done the research. The experts have weighed in. I think we should move on.”
Tofano took exception.
“There’s nobody in this room that knows what Mark Tofano thinks or what’s in Mark Tofano’s heart, except Mark Tofano,” he said. “When someone accuses me of having particular motivations, that is something I find unacceptable.”
He reiterated he wanted a discussion on any potential adjustments to the information being presented to the public.
“The insinuation, Commissioner Tofano, with respect, is that we are somehow deliberately misleading the taxpayers of this town, and I take great offense at that, sir,” Higdon replied. “We arrived at 3.7 cents and 3%. Admittedly, rates are going up. They could go up as high as 4% is what the experts say. They expect them to come back down. We can’t predict the future. So the range of 3% to 4% is a reasonable range to put forth before the people. There’s nothing that’s nefarious or trying to downplay what the cost ramifications will be. We’re not selling any bonds tonight. We don’t know what the rates will be going forward. If they are horrific, we won’t issue the bonds. It’s that simple.”
Tofano clarified that he wasn’t accusing the town of withholding information from the public.
Garner even made her own presentation, explaining why bonds are a useful funding mechanism and detailing the education, financial experience and qualifications of town staff and bond advisors. She included a slide of Tofano’s background.
“From our information that we gather tonight, I would say trusting the experts that our information is solid, we can move forward from this and put this to rest,” Garner said.
Hawke did receive direction from the board to provide more details on the uncertainty of the economy and more specifics about what the bonds will go toward.
