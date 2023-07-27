MATTHEWS – Seven challengers are running for six available seats on the Matthews Board of Commissioners and at least one of them will join the board. That’s because Commissioner Larry Whitley has decided not to run for reelection.
Commissioner John Urban is running for a seventh term, having served from 2009 to 2013 and 2015 to present. Commissioners Renee Garner and Ken McCool are campaigning for third terms while Gina Hoover and Mark Tofano are seeking second terms.
Here’s a quick look at the challengers running for commissioner:
• Jonathan Clayton has taken a popular pathway to running for office, serving first on the Matthews Planning Board, which vets rezoning projects for commissioners. Clatyon, a Republican, joined the board as an alternate in 2019.
• David Gaertner represented his neighborhood as HOA president when speaking out against the Sante Matthews rezoning project last year. Gaertner, a Republican, works as a controls engineer and volunteers with youth organizations.
• Former commissioner Jeff Miller chose not to run for reelection in 2021, ending his seven-term tenure on the board that began in 2007. Miller, a Republican, runs Miller Time Property Management. He chaired the parks and recreation advisory committee prior to joining the board.
• Sebastian Sadovsky works as a manager at Orsa. Mayor John Higdon credited Sadovsky as one of his core group of canvassers after winning his first term as mayor in 2019. Sadovsky is an unaffiliated voter.
• Leon Threatt works as pastor of Christian Faith Center in Charlotte. The Matthews Republican has also served 10 years with the U.S. Marine Corps and eight years as a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer.
• David Wieser serves on the Matthews Board of Adjustments. He also has experience serving on the Matthews Planning Board, where he served some as chairman. He is an unaffiliated voter.
• George Young has criticized commissioners this year for not exerting fiscal controls on spending. Young, an unaffiliated voter, has been speaking as a citizen at Matthews commissioners meetings since 2002. He served as a town commissioner from 2005 to 2007.
Mayor John Higdon will not have an opponent for the second consecutive election. He is seeking a third term.
“My goal is to continue the many exciting projects that are underway,” Higdon wrote on his campaign Facebook page, “the expansion of our greenway network and activation of two new parks that we recently brought on board, improvements to our road paving efforts, maintaining our excellent public safety record, building Fire Station No. 3 to better serve our citizens in the northeastern part of town, upholding our excellent working relationship with CMS and our other school providers, improving road connectivity and seeing NCDOT road projects through completion, and negotiating the best possible land uses via our conditional zoning process.”
