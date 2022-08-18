MATTHEWS – Town Manager Becky Hawke told commissioners that there are two finalists for assistant town manager.
Hawke, who was recently promoted from that role, hoped to finish interviews the week of Aug. 8. If all goes well, she believes a hire will be made public as soon as September.
“I’m very excited about both of them.” she said. “I think either one will be a tremendous addition to our staff.”
