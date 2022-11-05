MATTHEWS – Several Matthews churches are organizing a Community Thanksgiving Service.
The service starts at 6 p.m. Nov. at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 381 Crestdale Road.
The event is held in partnership with Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, First Baptist Matthews, Matthews Presbyterian Church and Matthews United Methodist Church.
