MATTHEWS -- Matthews Charter Academy has a Compass Club, in which member families can help out around the community.
The club supports a different nonprofit each month.
The academy’s virtue for February was courage, prompting the club to partner with Levine Children’s Hospital.
The club raised just under $900 through a Jeans Day at school to buy items from the hospital’s wish list.
Families also made cards for the children at the hospital. Scholars who couldn’t make the event were encouraged to bring cards they made at home to support the children.
