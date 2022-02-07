MATTHEWS – The Matthews Chamber of Commerce recognized Mike Huckaby as Business Person of the Year during its 2021 Annual Gala Awards.
Huckaby serves as vice president of corporate sales at Brand RPM, a Charlotte-based firm specializing in customizing apparel and merchandise.
Others nominated for the award were Jay Buinicky of Mobility & More, Iyman Bradwell-El of Dabi's Daughter, Paul Blanchette of NerdsToGo, Kim Gossage of Garrity & Gossage LLP and Barry Steiger of Mario's Italian Restaurant.
LUX Eye Care + Optical won Business of the Year. Dr. Nicolette Zawilinski founded LUX Eye Care in 2016 on Plantation Center Drive. The shop specializes in eye care and wear.
Other winners are as follows:
• Matthews Athletic & Recreation Association won Nonprofit of the Year.
• Kiwanis Club of Matthews won the Community Service Award.
• Hazen Blodgett, of the Town of Matthews, won the Face of Matthews Award.
• Kim Gossage, of Garrity & Gossage LLP, won the President's Award of Excellence.
