MATTHEWS – The Matthews Chamber of Commerce recently honored attorney Nicole Johnson as Business Person of the Year.
Johnson has worked at Garrity & Gossage LLP since 2016. She currently serves as a partner to the firm, which specializes in wills and estates.
Outside of work, Johnson serves as treasurer for the chamber's board of directors and has been involved with the organization’s Women in Business program.
The Matthews Chamber of Commerce recognized others at its annual awards:
• Business of the Year: Bear Food LLC
• Nonprofit of the Year: The Matthews Historical Foundation
• Ambassador of the Year: Adam Sellars, Queen City Sellars
• Community Service Award: Rotary Club of Matthews
• Presidents Award of Excellence: Gary Wojciechowicz, Tactical Pest & Termite Solutions
