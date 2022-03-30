MATTHEWS – Town commissioners may soon get a raise.
Commissioners currently make $5,500 a year. That’s less than Charlotte ($32,637.96), Monroe ($12,525), Concord ($10,440.30), Huntersville ($8,000) and Harrisburg ($6,500), according to numbers compiled by the town. Mint Hill commissioners make $5,000.
Matthews commissioners suggested staff consider $9,000 in salary for each member of the board, except the mayor who already receives $19,650, while preparing the next fiscal year budget.
This gives the community the option to weigh in on the proposed increase during the budget-building process and it allows commissioners the flexibility to change their minds.
Commissioner Gina Hoover said she won’t support the increase until the town takes care of bringing police and fire in line with other communities.
“They are top priority,” Hoover said. “To me, they should come first.”
Commissioner Renee Garner reached out to constituents to gauge how they feel about the increase. Those she talked to were fine with it.
“I feel like we all do a lot of work and can do both a raise for the board as well as raise the pay of our fire and police when the budget season is upon us and we can start working on those numbers, too,” Garner said.
Mayor John Higdon, who served three terms as a commissioner, said it’s not unusual for board members to work 40-plus hours a week while working at least one full-time job. He said this move could open the door for others to serve who may not otherwise have been able to.
“I will be voting in the affirmative on this with the understanding that this is not a vote to raise our salaries,” Commissioner Mark Tofano told colleagues. “This is a vote merely to consider it in the budget and there will be additional comments made during the budget period.”
Another element to be discussed during budget workshops is the technology allowance. In addition to the base pay, commissioners get an annual technology allowance of $1,800.
