MATTHEWS Town commissioners gave Chief Rob Kinniburgh their blessing to move forward with requesting proposals for an architectural firm to perform design-build services for Fire Station No. 3.
The town is budgeting $4 million, which factors inflation.
From this process, the town will select an architect to provide permit-ready plans. The town will have to then find a contractor to build the station.
The town issued a similar request for proposals in September 2021, but Kinniburgh told commissioners it was too broad and didn’t include a preferred delivery method and estimated budget. He chalked it up to a lack of experience as the town hasn’t built a building in more than 20 years.
Commissioner John Urban, an architect by trade, wants to provide input into the bridging documents so that the town is not spending all of its budget upfront on design.
Commissioner Mark Tofano requested updates on all costs, including equipment and operations, of the station.
"To fully operate this fire station, we need 10 people per shift, per station," Kinniburgh told commissioners Jan. 10. "So we would be looking to hire 18 total over some period of time to staff this station and provide the 10th person on the existing companies."
Mayor John Higdon said the subsidy the town provides to Idlewild Volunteer Fire Department will help with some costs.
"I don’t think Matthews necessarily needs a Taj Mahal, but we want a really a nice fire station that is fully adequate for what we need, Higdon said, noting the life expectancy is between 50 and 100 years."
