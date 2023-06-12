MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners will convene at 7 p.m. June 12 to talk about the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
Commissioners held a public hearing on the budget May 22 but extended it to June after resident Fred Reill told commissioners that the town didn’t release its comprehensive annual financial report in November or December for the public to review.
In unfinished business, commissioners will consider approving a solid waste contract and signing statements going to the Local Government Commission explaining why the town did not submit some financial information on time. The town says it was affected by staff turnover. It vows to cross-train staff and install year-end processes and procedures to prevent future delays.
A portion of the meeting will be devoted to development issues:
• Zoning Petition 2022-766 (Matthews Lofts): NRP Group wants to rezone property at 11330 Brigman Road from R15 to ENT for apartments and commercial space.
• Zoning Petition 2022-752 (Matthews Gateway Project): Red Pill Investments LLC wanted to rezone property at 1205 E. John St. from R-9 to MUD for commercial space, apartments and townhomes.
• Text Amendment 2023-774 (Food Trucks): This allows food trucks to operate within rights of way in front of companies that don't have a parking lot or private parking spaces.
• Zoning Petition 2023-773: Rezone property at 1718 Matthews-Mint Hill Road from R-12 to R-VS for four townhomes.
• Zoning Petition 2023-775: Rezone property at 2116 E. John St., from R-20 to Office for 10,000-square-foot office space.
• Text Amendment 2023-778: Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity brought forward a petition to reduce minimum side yards from eight feet to five feet in the Crestdale Conservation District. The amendment also allows for more than one entrance on the front elevation.
In new business, commissioners will consider the sale of property at 335 E. Matthews St.
The town enlisted in Cole Jenest & Stone to create a feasibility report, which offered suggestions on how the town can use the property to support downtown while respecting the incoming LYNX Silver Line right rail project. Town staff recommends hiring a commercial broker to help market the 0.75-acre site if commissioners choose to sell it.
The board will recognize K.D. Williams, outgoing interim police chief as well as recognizing Juneteenth (June 19, 2023), National Pollinator Week (June 19 to 25, 2023) and LGBTQ+ Pride Month (June 2023).
