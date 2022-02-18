MATTHEWS – The Matthews Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resource Department has published its annual event schedule. Residents in the 28105 zip code should watch for the annual events mailer in early March.
Highlights include:
Cool Vibes Indoor Concert Series
March 11, Aug. 12, Sept. 9
Located in the Fullwood Theater. Specialty acts, hors d’oeuvres, beer/wine in a cool atmosphere.
Concert at 224
March 25, 7 to 9 p.m.
“7 Sharp 9 Band” will perform at the grass lot next to PNC Bank (224 Matthews Station St.). Seaboard Brewing will sell beer in the designated area.
Main Line Markets
March 26, June 25, Sept. 24 and Dec. 17, noon to 6 p,m,, adjusting for daylight savings
Quarterly pop-up markets held along West Charles Street. 30-plus vendors selling handmade goods, a food truck, music, and craft beer from Carolina Beer Temple. Vendors curated by Handmade Market CLT.
The Great Easter Eggspedition
Presented by Matthews United Matthews Church
April 8 to 17
Participants download the GooseChase app on their phones, solve a dozen clues and find the 12 Easter eggs hidden throughout Matthews. Take a selfie with all 12 and be entered to win a grand prize that includes Matthews and Matthews United Methodist Church swag, chocolate and more.
Beats ‘n Bites
Presented by Harris Teeter
Last Friday of each month, April through September 5 to 9 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m.
Five to six trucks of various cuisine and a lineup of tribute bands will be on-hand, as well as beer from Seaboard Brewing.
Free Shred Event
April 30, 9 a.m. to noon
In the parking lot at Matthews United Methodist Church
Festival of India
April 30, Noon to 6 p.m.
A celebration of Indian culture in Stumptown Park. Includes art, authentic food, dance and exhibits.
BeachFest Matthews
Presented by Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
May 13 to 14, 6 to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Beach music, shag dancing, exhibits, food vendors, a carnival and crafts at this first street festival of the spring.
Independence Day Celebration
July 2, 6 to 9 p.m.
Concert in Stumptown Park, with family-friendly activities. Music begins at 7pm. Festivities move to Matthews United Methodist Church's viewing area for fireworks at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks have been made possible by a partnership with MARA and will be launched from their fields. MARA will also host food trucks and activities.
Professional Wrestling Nights at Crews Rec Center
March 4 and Aug 6
Family-friendly entertainment, in partnership with the Patriotic Wrestling Federation.
Matthews Alive Festival
Presented by Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Sept. 2 to 5
The traditional four-day street festival returns with a full carnival, food vendors, 150-plus crafts, exhibits and multiple stages of entertainment.
Movie Screening of “Peanut Butter Falcon”
Oct. 1, dusk
A movie for the entire family, shown in Stumptown Park, recognizing Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Bring a jar of peanut butter for donation to area food banks.
Música Matthews
Oct. 15, 5 to 9 p.m.
A celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, including music, dance, art and food vendors.
Holiday Activities
December will be busy with tree/park lightings, photos with Santa, concerts, performances, menorah lighting, a Kwanzaa celebration and more.
The town also hosts numerous events at the Matthews Community Center, Matthews Art Center and Crews Recreation Center, as well as a large list of summer camps. Call 704-321-7275 or visit www.matthewsfun.com for details.
