MATTHEWS – Matthews Animal Clinic may be looking at an expansion as the company phases out the boarding aspect of its business.
The clinic has applied for a rezoning that would allow for a 6,343-square-foot building addition along the back of its existing building at 10600 Monroe Road.
Co-owner Chris Brader told Matthews commissioners during a July 11 public hearing that the building would replace the area used for boarding functions.
“We’re trying to focus more on veterinary medicine since there are so many other kennels that are popping up,” Brader told commissioners.
Commissioners and planning board members had questions about trees on the property as well as a shared driveway with a daycare, but no one spoke against the project.
Commissioner John Urban encouraged the petitioner to provide elevations so leaders could see what the expansion would look like from Monroe Road.
Town staff want to see a 10-foot multi-use path along Monroe Road as well as a landscaping plan. The town requires every parking space be within 40 feet of a tree, according to Planner Darin Hallman.
“This is one of the few transit corridors we have and will become increasingly transit dependent,” Commissioner Renee Garner said. “I think that we as a board will need to consider that when we talk about anything in the Monroe Road area. Losing trees to parking spaces is maybe something we can negotiate.”
The planning board will vet the plan July 28. Commissioners may vote on the proposal as early as Aug. 8.
