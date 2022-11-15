MATTHEWS – Town leaders are granting L.L. Bean access to Matthews Station Street for a two-day pop-up retail shop on Nov. 26 and 27.
The retailer will bring a trailer full of product as well as its Bootmobile, a car in the shape of a giant L.L.Bean boot. It’s a concept similar to the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, in which fans can pose for photos.
Assistant Town Manager Melia Gordon said the retailer was attracted to the town’s small town charm and feel.
Commissioner Mark Tofano asked Gordon during the Nov. 14 board meeting if town staff conducted an impact analysis on how the pop-up shop could take away revenue from existing stores. She said the town had not but they didn’t expect any adverse effects on area businesses.
