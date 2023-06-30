The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected restaurants from June 22 to 28:
Matthews restaurants
• Adam's Mart, 11130 E. Independence Blvd – 93
• Appetite European Market, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96.5
• Bowlero Matthews, 11210 Brigman Road – 97
• Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 95
• Costco (market), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• Harris Teeter (deli), 3100 Weddington Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
• Jersey Mike’s, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 93
• Kristopher's Sports Bar And Grille, 250 North Trade St. – 96
• La Panaderia, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Publix (produce), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 99.5
• Publix (seafood), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 100
• Red Radish Catering Co, 10734 Monroe Road – 99
• Social Burger, 118 E. Charles St. – 98
• South 21, 11450 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Umami Sushi & Grill, 200 E. Matthews St. – 97
• White Duck Taco Shop, 131 E. John St. – 95
• Yanni Bistro, 131 E. John St. – 97
Mint Hill restaurants
Circle K, 9201 Lawyers Road – 98
Earps Amoco, 7930 Fairview Road – 99
El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road – 93.5
Zaxby’s,6911 Brighton Park Drive – 95
Charlotte restaurants (28227)
• Five Little Birds, 8800 Royal Scot Lane – 99
• New Asian Cuisine, 7114 Brighton Park Drive – 96
Charlotte restaurants (28270)
• Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 94.5
• Community Culinary School/ Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 96
• Gavies Grubs, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 100
• Rios Steakhouse, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5
• Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 99
Charlotte restaurants (28212)
• Antojitos De Nagua, 5534 Albemarle Road – 96
• El Paisano, 5846 Albemarle Road – 96
• Viva Tacos & Sabor, 5534 Albemarle Road – 97
Charlotte restaurants (28215)
• El Sabor De Mi Tierra, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Enat Ethiopian Restaurant, 4450 The Plaza – 96.5
• Tacos El Chino, 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 97.5
• The Little Chef Co., 5427 N. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
