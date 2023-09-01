MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners has found funding sources for five lingering projects, including construction of Fire Station No. 3 and an update of the parks and recreation master plan.
Several projects were considered for American Rescue Plan Act - Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
“As costs have increased, we have more projects than money,” Town Manager Becky Hawke explained to commissioners Aug. 28.
So staff reviewed projects and made recommendations of where they could get the money to move forward with them.
Staff recommended putting the remaining $6,647,445 in ARPA-CLFRF dollars toward the completion of Fire Station No. 3. Another $79 from the town’s fund balance will pay for the remaining cost of construction.
“Based on the existing costs of the station, we would be able to move forward with that project without taking on any debt in order to complete construction,” Hawke said.
Commissioners gave Hawke the consensus to move forward with the fire station as well as her other recommendations, which included:
• Pursue debt financing to pay for about $436,000 in audio and visual replacements and upgrades at Matthews Town Hall, specifically the Hood Room. The town would seek a three-year term loan with an interest rate of 4% to 4.5%.
• Take $120,000 out of the fund balance to update the town’s 2005 parks and recreation master plan.
• Use the tourism fund to make $57,000 in audio and visual replacements and upgrades at Matthews Community Center.
• Put any excess proceeds from the recently approved parks and recreation bond toward bike/pedestrian connections from Riverbanks to Four Mile Creek. Hawke described this as a pause for the project, which is estimated to cost $156,000.
The town is also putting a pause on deciding how to fund a stormwater system assessment.
The first phase of this project, which involves mapping out the system, will cost about $650,000. The entire project will span 10 years and cost upwards of $3.5 million, Hawke said.
Hawke told commissioners the $903,000 in annual revenue from stormwater fees can no longer cover salaries and routine maintenance, prompting the town to tap into its stormwater fund balance to cover the difference. They’ll review the stormwater fees in late winter or early spring for the next fiscal year to cover annual expenses, ongoing repairs and the costs related to the assessment.
Stormwater fees have not changed since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.