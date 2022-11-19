MATTHEWS – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Benjamin Wayne Damron,36, of Charlotte, on Nov. 18 on nine counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, and one (1) count of sexual battery against an adult, according to the Matthews Police Department.
During the investigation,CMPD discovered that Damron had allegedly committed some of the crimes in Matthews, officials said. The MatthewsPolice Department decided the investigation would be better served by CMPD detectives due to their extensive work on the case.
