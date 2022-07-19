CHARLOTTE – Mac’s Speed Shop and SouthBound just announced a new partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to raise money and help fight food insecurity in North Carolina.
For years, Mac’s has put free hushpuppies on their tables. SouthBound has served free chips and salsa. Seeing this free food become food waste prompted Mac’s Hospitality Group to make a change.
On July 20, all Mac’s Speed Shops will begin charging $1 for unlimited hushpuppies for two with the purchase of a meal. Diners at SouthBound will enjoy unlimited chips and salsa for two for $1 with the purchase of a meal. Proceeds from sales of these hushpuppies and chips and salsa will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, which provides food for over 950 partner agencies, distributing over 82 million pounds of food and other household items throughout its 24-county service region each year.
