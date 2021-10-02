CHARLOTTE – Mac’s Speed Shop is holding its sixth annual Charity Golf Tournament in memory of Kelli Putnam with proceeds benefiting hospitality industry workers or their families.
Putnam, a member of the Mac’s team, was killed by a drunk driver as she tried to cross South Boulevard near Mac’s South End after a Carolina Panthers game in January 2016.
The Kelli Putnam Foundation was set up to assist those, mainly within the service industry, who are facing personal hardships due to illness, financial burdens and other unexpected challenges in their lives.
The tournament takes place Oct. 25 at River Hills Country Club.
This year’s golf tournament will help support the family of a longtime friend of the service industry who passed away from an infection at age 40 and to help pay for a service dog for a former Mac’s employee who was headed to the police academy before his dreams were sidelined by epilepsy.
Earlier this year, Mac’s Hospitality Group launched a Give Back program to deliver free meals to healthcare workers, schools and others. The company also created an Employee Incentive Program to reward hard-working team members, and closed all its stores to give every employee a day off in August.
2020’s Golf Tournament raised $20,000. The goal for 2021 is $25,000.
On the web: https://macspeedshop.com/kpgolf/.
