MATTHEWS – The Levine Senior Center is planning its second Drive By Holiday Meal and Care Package Event.
The center decided to expand its drive-by meals program for the holidays last year another organization canceled its senior breakfast due to the pandemic. The center served 275 hot meals, 200 gift bags and fruit baskets last year.
The center hopes to serve a full hot holiday meal with a bag full of gifts and a fruit basket for 300 people at this year's event.
The free event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 17. It is open to all seniors in the community.
