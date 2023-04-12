MATTHEWS – Matthews Mayor John Higdon remembers working one summer at Family Dollar when he was 19 or 20 years old. Higdon was amazed when CEO Leon Levine approached and introduced himself.
“He went around and talked to all the employees,” Higdon said. “He knew all their names and their spouses’ names. You could just tell the people beamed and looked up to this man. As the CEO, he didn’t necessarily have to talk to his hourly employees, but he knew them well and regularly spoke to him.”
Higdon’s story was one of several shared across the Charlotte region following Levine’s passing on April 5 at the age of 85.
Levine was more than a successful business leader. His foundation distributed more than $300 million to causes in education, health care, human services and Jewish values.
Levine founded Family Dollar in 1959 in Charlotte. The company moved to Matthews in 1974, four years after going public. Family Dollar became a Fortune 500 company in 2002. Levine focused on philanthropy after retiring in 2003.
Education was a cornerstone to his giving.
Before he built Family Dollar, he attended Wingate Junior College while managing a bedspread factory with his brother. Many students at his alma mater have benefited from the Leon Levine Foundation Endowed Scholarship. He also donated $3 million toward the Levine College of Health Sciences building at Wingate University.
“Few Wingate students have left a greater legacy on the Charlotte region than Mr. Levine, who was one of the most determined people to pass through the Gate,” Wingate President Rhett Brown said in a statement. “We are proud to call him an alum and grateful for his giving spirit. His legacy will live on through our healthcare graduates and scholarship recipients.”
Central Piedmont Community College named its South Campus in Matthews after Levine in 2002 following a large gift to the college. Central Piedmont would honor Levine in several other ways, including the Levine Information Technology building in 2014 and Leon Levine Health Sciences Center in 2021.
Levine and his wife, Sandra, have also supported Queens University of Charlotte through the Sandra Levine Theatre, the Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation, and Queens Learning Society.
“Mr. Levine leaves behind a deep and lasting legacy that will forever touch the hearts and minds of everyone at Queens University,” President Dan Lugo said in a statement.
While UNC-Chapel Hill has Morehead Scholars and N.C. State has Park Scholars, UNC Charlotte has a four-year program known as the Levine Scholars. Several other universities have learned first hand of Levine’s kindness, primarily in the areas of health care.
Large gifts to Atrium Health led to the development of the Levine Children's Hospital, the Mindy Ellen Levine Behavioral Health Center in Davidson and the Levine Cancer Institute.
Eugene Woods, CEO of Advocate Health, said Levine has shaped the way Atrium Health has delivered care.
“For decades, his philosophy was not only about transforming care but also lifting up every corner of our community,” Woods said. “His tremendous generosity is felt across the Carolinas today and because of him, there’s a child taking his first steps, a father walking his daughter down the aisle and a neighbor being the first in their family to graduate from college.”
Several other institutions carry the Levine name. There's the Levine Jewish Community Center at Shalom Park, the Levine Center for the Arts, The Levine Museum of the New South and The Leon Levine Opportunity Center at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus.
Then there’s the Levine Senior Center in Matthews.
Higdon described Levine as an “example for how all of us should live and give back to our community.”
