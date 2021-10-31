CHARLOTTE – Attorney Alyssa Levine has announced her candidacy for Mecklenburg County District Court Judge and has filed papers to be on the March 8, 2022 ballot.
She intends to run for the seat Judge Paulina Havelka serves.
Levine, who is a graduate of Providence High School, is third-generation Mecklenburg County attorney with nearly a decade of experience. She advocates for clients facing separation, divorce, child custody,domestic violence, and other family law matters. She is also experienced in conflict resolution as a parenting coordinator and mediator.
Levine has served as chair of Justice Initiatives; co-chair of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte Pomegranate Society; and chair of the Democratic Women of Mecklenburg County Constitution and Bylaws Committee.
She has also been a member of the Women’s Impact Fund, North Carolina Advocates for Justice, North Carolina Bar Association, Women Lawyers of Charlotte, Charlotte Collaborative Divorce Professionals, Temple Israel and Levine Jewish Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.