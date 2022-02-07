In response to "Matthews commissioners want to know how many deer are in town" [Jan. 30]:
Dear Editor,
In our neighborhood, we have no adult female deer, just their offspring who are about half grown. I think the adults have starved. They are hungry and will eat grass as a first choice. They don’t eat our flowers because they don’t like Iris or forsythia, which is the limit of our choices at present. The garden centers can recommend shrubs that deer won’t eat.
It is a joy to see these beautiful creatures and I regret that the builders have put a house on every plot of land that will accommodate one. There is no more room for houses or woods for the deer.
There are wildlife experts that could advise us about the deer but who will advise us about the builders and the people who need a place to live?
This is truly a conundrum of monumental proportions.
Barbara Frazier, Matthews
Reactions from social media
“How about we count coyotes, I have had two in my fenced in backyard, my dogs can’t go outside with out supervision.” – Shelly Hankins-Neblett via Facebook
“Should be an interesting exercise, a little like herding cats. My opinion is “yes,” there is an overpopulation. It is a rare day that I don't see a group of six to 20 on my lawn eating grass. We use spray in an attempt to have a few living plants.” – John Hovis via Facebook
“OK, I’m willing to hide about 10 in my garage ... Until the deer hunt is over that is ... maybe I can hide a couple in my car? Anyone else?” – Marissa LW via Facebook
“I don’t see any more deer in my yard then I’ve seen in the past. I think it’s great when they come visit. They’ve eaten my plants and vegetables. They’ve even emptied my bird feeders but I am able to co exist in the same space with them.” – Lynn Lewis via Facebook
“We have over population because we have taken a lot of wooded acreage and put homes on it. There are basically zero predators either. I suspect at the end of the day you will see some culling but it will not be local hunters.” – George Young via Facebook
