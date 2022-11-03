I was very disappointed to find in my mailbox last weekend a slick, glossy mailer that was clearly intended to ask Matthews voters to support the bond referenda on this November’s election ballot.
I was not so much bothered by the fact the referenda are on the ballot. That’s what politicians do best — spend and borrow against other peoples’ money for projects they can’t afford under normal budgeting appropriations, to get lots of backslaps and attaboys from the influential folks who want the projects done while sticking all taxpayers — unwilling and otherwise — with the tab. Par for the political course.
What bothers me more is that this mailer was apparently paid for by current Matthews taxpayers, being sent by the town. It is highly inappropriate.
It is clearly a pro-referenda piece that seeks for voters to say “yes” to both items. In other words, it is a campaign ad that should have been sent by a political campaign committee, not by the town and paid for by taxpayers.
To preclude any arguments that the piece is just “neutral” so as to “inform” voters, I point out the following:
1. Top of piece says “Moving Matthews Forward (2022 Bond Referendum)”. Clearly the implication is that if you oppose borrowing for the two initiatives, you favor moving the town backwards.
2. “Vote Tuesday November 8.” - obviously, following the top item, telling voters to vote for the referenda.
3. Clearly laid-out and nicely illustrated images of the proposed park and downtown area improvements.
4. FAQs — pointing out how Matthews is in an “excellent financial position…to secure lower interest rates”…and hey, it’s just like your home mortgage!
5. Burying the negative outcome — a tax hike — deep in the back of the flyer in wordy text section that many people will just gloss over. But even if they don’t, the FAQ softens the blow by saying the “actual debt repayment terms are expected to have a minimal impact”…
Clearly the town’s top decision-makers and taxpayer-funded employees want these things passed.
Again, I expect politicians to put these things on ballots from time to time.
But if proponents want to promote them, do the right thing and open a campaign finance committee for that purpose and raise funds to promote it the right way.
Don’t force Matthews taxpayers to pay for city employee proponents to shill for it. Apparently taxpayers are also paying for the production of campaign signs and banners, and the placement of them, on city workers’ time, to promote the referenda as well.
I urge my fellow citizens to vote against both referenda. Who needs another tax increase (there have already been two in recent years) to pay for the wants of a limited number of developers and business people? And you have to be pretty tone deaf to even vote to put them on the ballot in the first place, during a time of great economic difficulty and runaway inflation.
