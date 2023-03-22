CHARLOTTE – David Legrand, a former principal at Independence High School, has been promoted to the role of associate superintendent of student services for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
The new role puts Legrand in Superintendent Crystal Hill's executive cabinet. He’ll oversee departments such as Exceptional Children, student discipline and student support services, and student wellness and academic support.
Legrand has served as executive director for CMS's West Learning Community since last year.
Prior to that, he was principal at Independence High School from 2016 to 2022. He has also led Irwin Academic Center as principal and Ranson and Carmel middle schools as assistant principal.
