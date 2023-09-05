Some of the most familiar faces you’ll see at the Matthews Alive Parade are those of elected officials. They tend to be the first few entries of the parade, either hanging out the passenger side of a nice ride or sitting elevated in a convertible.
Here are some of the local leaders seen during the 2023 Matthews Alive Parade on Sept. 2 through downtown Matthews:
• Matthews Mayor John Higdon and wife Penny Higdon are very familiar with the history of Matthews Alive. They've lived in Matthews since 2001. Higdon has served as mayor since 2019.
• Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool has served on the Matthews Board of Commissioners since 2020. The Matthews native also had a vehicle in the parade for his family business, Ken’s Sports Cards and Collectibles.
• Commissioner Mark Tofano is serving his first term as an elected official. He has previously served as commander of the Hooks-Orr American Legion Post 235 of Matthews.
• Commissioner John Urban has lived in Matthews for more than 20 years and first joined the board in 2009. He also had a float in the parade for his business, Urban Architectural Group,
• Commissioner Larry Whitley drove his own vehicle allowing parade-goers to wave to his wife, Chris Latham Whitley. Their church, Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, also rode through the parade.
• Laura Budd is serving in her first term in the N.C. House of Representatives. Budd, an attorney, is also involved in MARA, which also had a presence at the parade.
• Susan Rodriguez-McDowell has represented the Matthews area on the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners since getting elected in 2018. She is a parade regular.
• Commissioner Renee Garner joined the Matthews Board of Commissioners in 2019. She is a Matthews native.
• Former Matthews Mayor R. Lee Myers was the last entry in the 2023 Matthews Alive Parade. Myers helped revive the Labor Day festival’s tradition back in the 1990s.
