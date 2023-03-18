MATTHEWS – Matthews commissioners have authorized the law firm of Pope, Aylward, Sweeney and Santaniello LLP to sue the Mecklenburg EMS Agency for damage to one of the town’s fire trucks.
The issue stems from Matthews Fire & EMS and MEDIC responding to an emergency call on Sept. 14, 2021 at Morningwood Drive. The town contends that the MEDIC ambulance damaged Engine 12 by trying to pass the firetruck on the right as they approached the intersection of Morningwood Drive and East John Street. The town says MEDIC employes/agents were “negligent” for not maintaining a proper lookout, not keeping the vehicle under control and preventing the vehicle from avoiding the collision.
Repairs were in excess of $25,000, which was paid by the N.C. League of Municipalities, identified as the town’s insurer.
“The North Carolina League of Municipalities in good faith believes that the Mecklenburg EMS Agency is the legally responsible party for causing the damage to the town fire truck,” according to a resolution approved March 13 by commissioners. “The North Carolina League of Municipalities seeks the cooperation of the Town of Matthews to authorize a civil lawsuit in the town’s name against the Mecklenburg EMS Agency seeking to recover the damages to the town fire truck caused by the September 14, 2021 motor vehicle accident.”
The town seeks a jury trial.
