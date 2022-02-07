MATTHEWS – Sam's Club staff told police that a man pushed a shopping cart out of the store without paying for the items.
Matthews Police Department officers responded to the larceny call at 2:46 p.m. Feb. 3. As officers arrived, they saw a man fitting the description of the suspect pushing a cart in an adjacent parking lot.
Officers caught him after a brief food chase within the Windsor Square Shopping Center, officials said.
Demontrey Antonio King, 30, of Charlotte, was arrested on charges of felony larceny, damage to property and resisting public officer. He had over $2,000 of stolen merchandise, officials said.
