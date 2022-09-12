MATTHEWS – Children attending Kids in Nature Day will have fun while learning about the environment.
This annual event is spearheaded by HAWK (Habitat and Wildlife Keepers), the Town of Matthews, and North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s Great Outdoors University.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Squirrel Lake Park, 1631 Pleasant Plains Road. All activities are free.
Kids can explore eco-friendly exhibits and vendors, STEM activities with the Winthrop University Chemistry Club and how to make a backyard wildlife habitat. The event includes fishing, hiking, crafts and a scavenger hunt.
On the web: hawkncwf.org
