CHARLOTTE – Members of Junior League of Charlotte have voted to narrow its community focus to support children’s mental and physical health from June 2023 through May 2028.
The Junior League of Charlotte evaluates its community focus area every five years to maintain a pulse on the changing needs of the city.
For the past four years, the Junior League of Charlotte’s community focus has been the School Ready Initiative. School Ready will continue to be its community focus through May 2023.
As of June 2023, the Junior League of Charlotte will allocate financial and volunteer resources to promote, support and provide access to mental and physical health programs and services for children kindergarten to fifth grade in the Mecklenburg County Public Health priority six zip codes (28205, 28206, 28208, 28212, 28216, 28217).
This focus will include community partnerships and programs that promote healthy living, support mental well-being and provide access to healthcare and food. Community partner applications will open for one month on Aug. 1.
The organization of close to 1,500 women is dedicated to promoting voluntarism, developing leaders and improving this community since 1926. Over 96 years, it has dedicated over $14 million and 1.7 million hours of volunteer service to the greater Charlotte community.
