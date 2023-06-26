July festivals planned across Charlotte region

Photo courtesy of One World Lantern Festival

Communities across southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties have planned fun festivals throughout July.

Most of these festivals are focused on music but you can also find some unique ones devoted to movies (Pineville), giant games (Indian Trail) and school supplies (Stallings). Then there’s the Fourth of July events that we’ve highlighted recently. 

Charlotte (Uptown): Fabfest

Tosco Music presents two days chock full of Fab Four tributes at Fabfest: Charlotte’s Beatles Festival. Daytime activities, which include an outdoor stage, marketplace and food trucks, are held at The Parr Center (1201 Elizabeth Ave.) while evening concerts take place at Knight Theatre (430 S. Tryon St.). Get event and ticket information at https://fabfestcharlotte.org.

When: July 21-22

Where: Uptown Charlotte

Charlotte (Ballantyne): Live at 11

Too Much Sylvia headlines the next Live at 11 concert series at Ballantyne’s Backyard. Nick Prestia will open for the band at 5:30 p.m. Admission costs $10 to benefit Classroom Central for its school supplies campaign. 

When: 5-9 p.m. July 7

Where: 11611 N. Community House Road

Charlotte (SouthPark): Water Lantern Festival

The Water Lantern Festival returns to Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall with music, food trucks and the eye-pleasing and potentially therapeutic release of lanterns into water. Get ticket information at https://www.waterlanternfestival.com/charlotte.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 8

Where: 4400 Sharon Road

Indian Trail: Supersize IT

Indian Trail offers a unique opportunity to play giant versions of your favorite games,  such as Battleship, checkers foosball and Jenga at Chestnut Square Park. Music and crafts will be available. 

When: 6-9 p.m. July 21

Where: 320 Chestnut Pkwy.

Matthews: Beats ‘n Bites

Zac Brown tribute band 20 Ride takes over the next installment of the Matthews Beats ‘n Bites outdoor concert series. You can also pick up some grub from food trucks onsite. 

When: 5-9 p.m. July 28

Where: Downtown Matthews

Mint Hill: Family Fun Nights

Pluto for Planet kicks off the next round of Family Fun Nights, which also includes the ribbon cutting for new turf soccer fields at Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park. Kids can enjoy soccer and football clinics in addition to traditional festival fare.

When: 5-9 p.m. July 15

Where: 8850 Fairview Road

Monroe: Music on Main

The 90’s Kids Superfly Tribute Band keeps the jams pumping in downtown Monroe as the Music on Main series continues. The event provides visitors a chance to grab a bite or do some shopping downtown.

When: 6:30 p.m. July 28

Where: Downtown Monroe

Pineville: Rock’n & Reel’n

Pineville’s alternating schedule of outdoor concerts and movie screenings continues with Jim Quick & Coastline’s beach music concert (July 14) and a showing of the PG-rated film “Minions: Rise of Gru” (July 28) at Pineville Lake Park. 

When: 7 p.m. July 14 & 28

Where: 1000 Johnston Drive

Stallings: School Supply Drive & Market

The community can give back by dropping school supplies off at this festival. While at Stallings Municipal Park, residents can shop at a vendor market or eat at food trucks. They can also get their faces painted or dunk a cop. 

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 15

Where: 340 Stallings Road

Waxhaw: Jammin By the Tracks

Waxhaw’s summer concert series includes concerts by variety bands Chocolate Chip & Co (July 14) and Aerial View (July 28). Concert-goers can also get some food truck grub at the Community Corner lot. 

When: 7-9 p.m. July 14 & 28

Where: 115 McDonald St.

Wesley Chapel: 25th Anniversary

The village celebrates its 25-year anniversary with a festival at Dogwood Park. Attractions include live music, train rides for kids, a bounce house and four food trucks. Parking is available at Southbrook Church. 

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 15

Where: 121 Lester Davis Road

