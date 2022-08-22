CHARLOTTE – Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program.
The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks a restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the United States. Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) were reopened April 1, witnessing in public places resumed May 31 and in-person conventions are once again being planned for 2023.
“We are overwhelmed with joy to get back to our door-to-door ministry and have that personal connection with our community,” said Richard Sossa, whose family of four will be heading out to the neighborhood together in the coming weeks. “We appreciated phone witnessing and letter writing to bring comfort during the pandemic, but there is nothing like face-to-face contact to know what’s on their minds and reach their hearts.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses had been preaching from house to house without interruption for more than 100 years through an economic depression, two world wars and global unrest. But COVID-19 demanded a different response.
“We believe that the early decision to shut down all in-person activities for more than two years has saved many lives,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
